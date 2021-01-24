LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after someone was shot on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning.
Fifth Division officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to a reported shooting on the Watterson Expressway near the Breckenridge Lane exit, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. On scene, officers found a male "driver" who had been shot, Smiley said in a statement.
The male, age unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what Smiley said were non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD did not provide details on what led up to the shooting and how many vehicles were involved.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, and Smiley did not say if detectives have any suspects in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.