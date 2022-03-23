LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said the gun violence over the weekend in Louisville was "difficult."
Despite the seven homicides over the weekend, Shields said violent crime is down 19%. In Louisville, citywide crime is also down 14% and gun seizures are up 11%, according to Shields.
However, Shields said she doesn't think data means that much because the rate of homicides is still high.
Here's a list of shootings that occurred from Friday through Sunday:
- Friday, March 18, at 8 a.m. — A man died after a police shooting in the Highlands, near the intersection of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. LMPD said a man armed with a knife continued to advance toward officers after they tried to subdue him.
- Friday, March 18, at 9:45 a.m. — A man was shot and killed in the 100 block of Woodmore Avenue, near the intersection of Palatka Road and Southside Drive in the Kenwood Hills neighborhood. Ricky Harris, 31, died at the scene.
- Friday March 18, at 10 p.m. — A woman was allegedly shot and killed by her husband near Pleasure Ridge Park. Police said a woman was found shot in the head inside a home in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive. Samuel Bradford, 51, was charged with murder-domestic violence.
- Saturday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m. — A child was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street, near Dixie Highway, in the California neighborhood. The "young teen" was stable after being taken to the hospital, according to LMPD.
- Saturday, March 19, at 7 p.m. — Two people were shot and killed at a gas station on Poplar Level Road near the Watterson Expressway. A man died at the scene, while a woman later died at University of Louisville Hospital. Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested and charged with murder.
- Saturday, March 19, at 11 p.m. — A man died in a shooting in the Southside neighborhood on East Kingston Avenue. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds, and he later died at a hospital.
- Sunday, March 20, at 12:30 a.m. — A man was found shot and killed at a retirement home parking lot on Goose Creek Road, near North Hurstbourne Parkway. LMPD said a "younger adult male" was found dead inside a car.
- Sunday, March 20, at 4:30 a.m. — A woman was injured and an infant sustained a graze wound after a shooting in the 7800 block of Barnwood Road near Fern Creek. LMPD said the woman is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
