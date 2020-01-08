LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An accused marijuana dealer is in custody after police say he refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading the Louisville Metro Police Department to land its helicopter on Fern Valley Road to apprehend him.
According to an arrest report, it happened Tuesday, just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Outer Loop.
Police say 37-year-old William Morris was driving a gray Dodge Ram when officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, Morris refused to stop.
Police say they did not chase him, "due to LMPD policy," but instead followed at a safe distance.
The LMPD helicopter was able to spot Morris speeding and driving recklessly, according to police. He also was seen throwing a black bag out the window.
Police say Morris eventually ran out of gas near the interchange between I-65 and Fern Valley Road. At that point, police say he got out of the car and tried to run away, but he was eventually apprehended by officers after LMPD landed the chopper on Fern Valley Road.
Police say when they found the black bag, it contained "a large amount of marijuana."
Morris was charged with trafficking in marijuana, fleeing and evading police, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
