LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is working to lessen the amount of violent crime in Louisville.
While the city's homicide numbers are similar to this time last year, data from LMPD shows the city's overall amount of reported violent crime is down about 18% compared to early March 2021.
In addition, LMPD has seized about 15% more guns this year compared to last. Department data shows as of March 6, 2021, the department seized 438 firearms for the year, and as of March 6, 2022, that number jumped to 505.
"The mission has been very clear from top to bottom that violent crime is our focus — gun crime more specifically — and you're seeing now the fruition of those efforts starting to show," LMPD Maj. Aaron Crowell said.
Crowell said getting guns out of the hands of violent offenders is one of the most important things LMPD can do.
"You never know what weapon you're seizing today is preventing a murder tomorrow," he said.
He said the department is focused on guns used in crimes and this is not about taking guns away from law abiding citizens.
"This is targeting violent individuals who, the tools of the trade happen to be firearms," he said.
According to Crowell, LMPD is taking a measured, long-term, intelligence-based approach. The department is also strengthening partnerships with agencies like the ATF and FBI.
"Guns specifically aren't the issues," he said. "It's the individuals who use them."
Once guns are seized, Crowell said an investigative process begins and the weapons are booked in as evidence. Eventually, at the state level, many end up being auctioned off.
Crowell said progress is being made in the city but also added he'd like the see the amount of firearm seizures improve and said Louisville's homicide numbers are unacceptable.
"We're starting to see a light at the end of that tunnel and we're starting to feel like we're gaining momentum in that direction," he said. "But we're not at all satisfied with where we are. We need the community's help."
He's urging anyone with information about a crime to contact police.
"People have to be brave out there and step up to help us," Crowell said. "These are dangerous times, and I understand people's hesitation to do that. But we will never accomplish this on our own."
Anyone with information about a crime can call police anonymously at 574-LMPD.
