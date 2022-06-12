Police and ambulance lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An elderly man was shot by a stray bullet while sitting inside his home late Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. 

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was "struck by a stray round" that came through his front window, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. 

Police responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street after a Shotspotter notification just before 1:30 a.m., Smiley said. That's near South 26th Street. 

The man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. 

No one had been arrested as of Sunday night. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here. 

