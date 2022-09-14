LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The water attractions at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are meant for thrill-seekers, but one ride was re-purposed Wednesday as the Louisville Metro Police dive team used it for swift water rescue training.
The Raging Rapid River Ride at Hurricane Bay was used to simulate real-life situations during the regional swift water rescue training for about 150 first responders from Kentucky and Indiana.
HAPPENING NOW: @LMPD Dive Team is hosting a regional swift water rescue training inside @KentuckyKingdom. They’re using one of the water rides to simulate real-life situations. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/NrrjquTDHc— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) September 14, 2022
Chad Crick with the LMPD Dive Team said they plan for such rescues, knowing they could be called into service without warning.
"We can plan for it but we never know when they're going to happen," he said.
About a dozen agencies from Kentucky and Indiana took part in Wednesday's training. With the number of natural disasters Kentucky has experienced in the past year alone, LMPD said these training exercise are more important than ever.
Officials said they have used Kentucky Kingdom for the training for years because the ride simulates real-life situations that rescuers could face.
"This provides the environment where they can actually train in and be put in some of the worst situations they will ever see in real life to where they can try to get out of it," Crick said.
Wednesday's training sessions focused on the basic principles of swift water rescue, including how to handle fast-moving currents themselves while helping others who are in trouble.
LMPD conducts the reginal training at Kentucky Kingdom every September. There's no cost for first responders.
