LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Old Louisville on Tuesday night.
LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the shooting at South Brook and East St. Catherine Street around 7:45 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
On scene, officers found a man, whose age is unknown, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD did not have any suspects in custody as of Tuesday night.
The ramp from Interstate 65 to St. Catherine Street is closed as police investigate the shooting.
The shooting marks Louisville's 165th homicide this year.
WDRB has a crew at the scene, where an LMPD Major is expected to speak soon. This story will be updated.
