LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is scaling back its participation in providing security services for special events and large gatherings in Louisville, citing staffing issues.
"With the latest change, LMPD will no longer be fully staffing most special events in an 'on duty' capacity," a news release from Metro's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) states.
Instead, event organizers will be urged to use private security companies, or volunteers, to help ensure public safety at the gatherings.
"LMPD will continue to provide on-duty staff for Metro-operated events, like the annual WorldFest, Hike Bike & Paddle and Light Up Louisville," the news release states. "And per Metro Council changes to the FY22 budget, LMPD will provide on-duty staff for many Council-sponsored events."
Other events that carry "enhanced security risks" will also be covered by LMPD, including the Kentucky Derby, Thunder Over Louisville and other Derby Festival events.
The two-week large-scale party ahead of the two-minute race, has more than 70 events highlighted by fireworks, an air show and a parade down Broadway.
"We'll be working with LMPD and Metro services and agencies for our events in 2022 and that includes Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon and the Pegasus Parade," said KDF spokeswoman Aimee Boyd.
"The only events we really utilize metro resources for, on a large scale, are those events. We've tried over those years to reduce our dependence on them," she added.
John Karman, Executive Director of Communications at UofL responded to the officer scale back with a statement:
“The University of Louisville Police Department has always handled safety and security at Cardinal Stadium for football games and will continue to do so this fall. ULPD and the university athletics department is working on a traffic plan that will be in place for the first home game of the season. If necessary, the university will hire additional personnel to address any potential traffic issues.”
In an email response to WDRB, Executive Director of Communications for Kentucky Venues, Ian Cox said “We are not affected by the staffing shortage related to LMPD and special events at this time," referring to its umbrella centers: the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.
As in the past, event organizers will still have to apply for a permit through the Special Events team within Metro's Emergency Management Agency.
"We value our community partnerships, which help strengthen the safety of our communities, but LMPD staffing issues require this change," said EMA Director Jody Meiman. "We know change can be difficult, but EMA and LMPD remain committed to remaining a strong partner throughout the process."
