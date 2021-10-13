LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said it's ready to help anyone trapped in an abusive relationship.

The topic is getting special attention in October, which is considered Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"Everyone deserves to be in relationships free of domestic violence," said Nicole Carroll, director of the LMPD Victim Services Unit. "When you're ready, we're here to help."

Carroll said these are the common warning signs to look for, including:

Extreme jealousy.

Controlling behavior.

Possessiveness.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can talk to an LMPD Victim Services specialist at 502-574-8788.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.