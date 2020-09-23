LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Police officers have been shot in downtown Louisville amid protests in response to the Breonna Taylor decision, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
The shootings occurred sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brook Street and Broadway, a supervisor with MetroSafe confirmed to WDRB News.
No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.
LMPD will hold a briefing Wednesday night to provide more information on "the officer shootings," spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement.
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
