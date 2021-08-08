LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police officers responded to Jefferson Mall Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple calls that shots were fired.
Police did not find anyone who had been shot, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Glass windows at Mortenson Family Dental and Today's Man were shot at, Smiley said, and officers found other shell casings in the parking lot of the mall.
Jefferson Mall was locked down for "several minutes" while officers searched the area, but reopened as of 5:30 p.m.
Officers remained on scene checking both inside and outside the mall, Smiley said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting yet.
