LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A sweeping review of the Louisville Metro Police Department recommends that police consider ending nighttime search warrants, allowing them only if daylight searches would "seriously" jeopardize criminal investigations.
It urges police to revise crowd management policies for protests to give greater emphasis to First Amendment protections for free speech and gathering. Reports on officers' actions during last year's protests over the death of Breonna Taylor ought to be completed.
And researchers propose that LMPD hire a diversity officer within the top ranks, noting that the police department has a dearth of African Americans in leadership positions, such as sergeants and lieutenants.
Those are among the more than recommendations and findings from a 155-page report by consultant Hillard Heintze released Thursday, nearly eight months after Mayor Greg Fischer ordered a complete review of the department.
"Our principal finding is that LMPD and communities across the Louisville Metro area are in crisis," the report concluded. "The Department needs to make major changes -- some immediately."
There report includes 102 recommendations and notes that "the relationship is deeply strained between the LMPD personnel and many communities, especially in Black neighborhoods."
The report concluded the only path forward is a "fundamental and systematic rebuilding," a "true transformation of the department."
Hillard Heintze conducted anonymous online and telephone surveys last fall, with 7,805 people and 508 LMPD officers responding, said Amy Hess, Louisville’s public safety chief. Among LMPD, 78 percent of sworn officers participated.
“Community trust is a major issue in Louisville,” said Rob Davis, a Hillard Heintze senior vice president and former San Jose police chief. “We heard this in the surveys. We heard it in our interviews. We heard it during the focus groups. We heard it in the emails.”
“It’s very clear that there is an issue that the department needs to address in terms of how it interacts with the community – how people are being treated, how they’re explaining their actions,” Davis said. “Also, to the degree that the department is bringing the community in to help determine what those policies and procedures will look like based upon community wants, desires and needs.”
In addition, police morale is low and 75 percent of officers who responded to a survey said they would leave the department and go to another agency if they could.
"That is very troublesome," Davis said. That is going to be a challenge they are going to have to address.
New LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she will make the report a "blueprint" for the department and pledged to enact some of the recommendations.
"The report is a roadmap to success," she said.
And the said she is aware of the morale issue and wants to meet with officers to let them know they are valued.
"It's my job these folks understand what they are doing is a noble profession," she said.
Fischer requested the top-to-bottom evaluation last summer after he fired former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, saying the work would include community input and result in recommended actions.
Hillard Heintze was tasked with a review that included looking at motor vehicle stops; de-escalation tactics; executing warrants; policies that might contribute to possible racial profiling and bias; training policies; and community engagement.
Grassroots calls for changes to LMPD grew last year after the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor and the death of David McAtee, who was shot and killed by the Kentucky National Guard during a joint operation with LMPD during racial justice protests.
Fischer previously has cited policing changes that include a ban on no-knock warrants, and the creation of a civilian review board and inspector general’s office.
"This report shows we have much work to do," Fischer said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.