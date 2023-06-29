LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said Thursday it has uncovered new information in a seven-year-old cold case.
In March, LMPD, Jeffersontown Police and the FBI began digging behind a home in the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
LMPD hasn't revealed what information it found in order to protect the case. The property is connected to the 2017 disappearance of Austin Gamez and the murder of Teresa McCoy.
McCoy was found dead in an SUV in the parking lot of a business on Strawberry Lane, not far from the house, in December 2017. Gamez was never found.
Two people were arrested in connection with the case, but the charges were later dropped.
The search is not connected to the person currently living at the home, according to police.
Anyone with information in the case can call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
