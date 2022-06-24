LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As advocates for and against abortion react to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, the Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a statement outlining the factors it will consider when deciding when to respond to demonstrations.
The statement did not mention the Supreme Court ruling or abortion directly, but it was issued by LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis hours after the ruling was handed down. Several groups locally and nationwide have pledged to take to the streets to voice their views for and against abortion this weekend.
LMPD said it would respond to demonstrations when needed to ensure "the overall safety of the public."
The full statement is below.
"LMPD remains committed to peaceful expression of views under the First Amendment," the statement read. "As protests and mobile caravans occur, there are many factors in evaluating if law enforcement is necessary. Manpower and resource availability is a substantial consideration as these incidents require officers to divert from patrol coverage, potentially limiting emergency response to other calls for service. LMPD will continually evaluate our response to determine the best course of action, ensuring the overall safety of the public."
