LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD officers are searching for two men accused of shooting at an officer during a chase.
Police say they were called just before 1:30 a.m. Friday to the area of 36th and West Broadway.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says the officer was trying to conduct a pedestrian stop, when the two suspects ran off.
The officer chased them and the suspects shot at him. The chief says officer was "grazed" by a bullet and was taken to University Hospital by other officers.
We do not know his condition, but Chief Conrad says the officer is expected to recover.
LMPD's Public Intergrity Unit is investigating the shooting. The officer who was shot has not been identified.
One man who lives across the street from where the shooting happened says this is the final straw. He didn't want to be identified, but he tells WDRB he has two young children and wants to move.
"That could've been my children, you know a stray bullet. And lord knows what I would do if something happened to my children And it's gotta stop. This really do gotta stop down here," he said.
The man says he heard police talking about a ladder that had been left leaning against a house. The suspects may have used it to jump a fence.
Police are still investigating why the officer tried to stop the two men and whether they were the ones who shot him.
