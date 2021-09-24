LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD will begin enforcing an ordinance at EMW Women's Clinic, which provides a 'buffer zone' for people entering and exiting the facility.

LMPD says anyone who blocks the buffer zone or sidewalk outside the abortion clinic during business hours could lead to a citation and fine.

Anyone who violates it will get a written warning for their first violation. LMPD can be made aware of the violation from video or camera footage for a written warning to be issue.

After the first warning, LMPD says an officer must personally witness the second violation to give out a citation.

Anyone convicted of violating the ordinance can be fined up to $500.

