LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local artist is using her talent to honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
The two were killed, along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.
After learning of their deaths, self-taught Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart wanted to honor them. She's painted several previous portraits in memory of people.
"I am a Lakers fan," Stewart said. "I'm definitely a Kobe fan. Kobe is like ... an idol to us growing up."
Stewart said she was passionate about this painting and stayed up all night working on it. She said she started one night around 6 p.m. and completed the piece by 11 a.m. the next day.
"It was hard," she said. "It was really an emotional roller coaster for me."
Stewart said her emotions sometimes got the best of her, and she had to step away from the painting.
"Especially when I was painting Gigi," she said. "I just, I felt every type of way."
Stewart said she hopes to find a way to get this painting out to California and give it to Vanessa Bryant one day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.