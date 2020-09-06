LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The local artist behind the official artwork of Kentucky Derby 146 is signing posters of his work the day after the race.
Keith Anderson is the artist for the official 2020 Derby and Oaks merchandise.
"I was born and raised in Louisville, knowing how the history works and everything, so now I'm a part of history and that's something special," said Anderson.
He is signing posters of his art for the public at the Derby Museum from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on September 6, the day after Derby 146.
His official art of the Kentucky Derby features the original date for the first Saturday in May. The Derby was pushed back until September because of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When people look back at this, they're going to remember my art," he said. "It is going down in history."
Anderson said it was an honor to be chosen by Churchill Downs as this year's artist and he's thankful for the opportunity.
"Still, it's shocking to be part of history, this iconic racetrack. I still can't get over it and it's really nice to be a part of this," he said.
His artwork is featured on 2020 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks merchandise, including posters, postcards, and souvenir racing programs.
The art is available at the Kentucky Derby Museum and online.
