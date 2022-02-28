LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - As the US continues to sanction Russia for its invasion, tech experts are urging the public to get up-to-date with cyber security and malware protection in the event of a cyber attack.
Louisville-based IT consulting firm Z-JAK Technologies said although there is no current threat, people still need stay on top of the security of their computers — especially businesses.
Homeland Security's Cyber Security and Infrastructure Agency along with the FBI have issued a threat advisory.
Cyber security breaches have been on the uptick over recent years with much of the malware coming from China and Russia.
There are some quick things you can do to help stay protected.
"The things we always tell people — make sure you have a good password, make sure you have multi-factor authentication turned out, make sure you have good backups, a good spam filter. All the things you need to do to protect your business," said Z-JAK Technologies CEO Jeff Chandler.
Hackers often do not only look to attack large businesses, but also smaller ones.
Experts say it's smart to change your password every couple of months.
