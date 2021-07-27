LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families with kids who face cognitive differences and physical challenges get a much-needed gift.
Spalding University's Kosair Charities enTECH Program gave assistive tech devices to 13 families on Tuesday.
The gifts will provide therapeutic, educational and sensory benefits, as well as help with communication, speech and play.
The devices will allow kids with cognitive differences to learn and talk with pictures and sounds.
"Kaylin is really shy, and has a hard time communicating in large groups, so this will help him open up and break that education gap that he has at school and at home," one parent said.
The donation was made possible with the support of Kosair Charities.
