LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eligible restaurant employees in Kentucky can now apply for grocery gift certificates for Christmas.
Apron Inc. just announced a partnership with Brown-Forman and Republic National Distributing Company to help feed families of independent restaurant workers this holiday season.
"We provide emergency financial funds to employees in the independent restaurant community," said Gary Fox, president of Apron Inc.
Brown-Forman and Republic National are giving Apron $100,000 to spend on grocery gift certificates, which will go to 2,000 restaurant workers at $50 each. Applicants working for independent restaurants across the state can click here to apply. The certificates are expected to be delivered by Christmas. They are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fox said in the past nine years, Apron has spent about $280,000 paying bills for restaurant employees temporarily unable to work for one reason or another. This year alone, Apron has given out more than $320,000 in COVID relief funds.
"The applications are still coming in," Fox said. "I think I have two dozen just on my email today. This year, this nine months, has been the last nine years encapsulated."
Fox said he's extremely excited about this partnership with Brown-Forman and Republic National to be able to provide groceries to families. The grocery project is the first time Apron will be able to expand its reach beyond Louisville.
"I hear such fear when I'm talking to (applicants), because they can't pay their rent and they see benefits about to dry up at the end of the year and they don't know how they're going to feed their children," Fox said.
Bruce Jarrett, general manager of Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar in St. Matthews, said the restaurant has been able to survive because of its outdoor patio, but he knows these funds mean a lot to those in the industry.
"I couldn't even image if we didn't have even some tables outdoors," Jarrett said.
He's thankful restaurants in Kentucky have now reopened, even if there is a limit on capacity.
"At some point, people just don't want to be outside when its 30 degrees sitting on a metal chair," he said.
Still, it's hard to find enough work for all employees with changes to the hours of operation and fewer people coming into restaurants.
"A lot of our customers, I haven't seen them in nine months, because they don't go out" Jarrett said. "Thirty-percent of our guests probably don't leave the house."
Jarrett said some of the employees have worked with Apron in the past, and he's thankful for the work the organization has put into local restaurants.
In addition to the grocery gift certificates, Apron is continuing to give grants to restaurant employees in Louisville Metro.
COVID-19 relief up to $500 is still available for eligible employees, and workers in need for other reasons can receive up to $1500 in assistance. Applicants can click here to apply for grants.
