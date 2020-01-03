LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local students spent their final days of Christmas break giving back to the community.
More than 20 middle and high school students are volunteering at WaterStep, a Louisville nonprofit that works to make sure everyone has access to safe water. Students spent the morning sorting shoes collected during donation drives across the community. The shoes provide an affordable option for people in developing areas of the world.
"We sell those shoes to exporters, who take them to those communities," said Matt Castor, WaterStep's director of development. "Then we use those funds to help pay for the water projects we're doing around the world."
WaterStep is responsible for bringing safe water to almost 3 million people around the globe.
