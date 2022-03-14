LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students planning for prom this spring will have a place to browse for free dresses thanks to two local unions.
United Auto Workers (UAW) and Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW) are partnering to provide prom dresses, shoes and accessories for students hoping to attend prom this spring. Gift cards and coupons for Men's Warehouse have also been collected for tuxedoes.
"The members of UAW and Ford, we don't just build cars and trucks, we build communities," Vera Newton, organizer and state coordinator for CLUW, said. "We have people in our community that could use the help."
After proms were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Prom Party Giveaway returns for the sixth year.
Newton said its being offered to various local counties, along with areas impacted by the December tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Newton estimates between 600 to 1,000 dresses have been accumulated over the past two years.
"This is one of the most important events of their lives, and that was taken away from them in '20 and '21," Newton said. "We want to get it back, make them feel good when they walk into that room and to shine."
Volunteers will help attendees browse through prom dresses and accessories. Newton said it will be set up like a boutique.
The prom dress giveaway is planned for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UAW Union Hall on Fern Valley Road.
"This is a labor of love we are doing for our community," Newton said. "To have a prom is a highlight of those 12 years you went to school."
