LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A longtime Kentucky fire chief has died from lung disease, an illness officials said he got on the job.
Former Georgetown Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs died from the disease Thursday, according to a news release from the group Supporting Heroes. Jacobs retired after 24 years of service in August of 2018 due to contracting lung disease in the line of duty. He had a double lung transplant in 2019 to help combat the illness.
Jacobs leaves behind a wife and three young children. His visitation is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Southland Christian Church in Georgetown, Kentucky, and a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the same location.
