LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising costs on just about everything has families dipping into savings, running up credit cards and looking for ways to make ends meet.
They're trying to get the dollars to make sense.
Pain at the pump is a cliché you're going to hear on almost any given newscast right now. Right now, gas prices are hovering around $5 a gallon across Louisville.
WDRB News went to a dog park in Cherokee Park to ask a simple question. What else is costing you money right now?
"Pepperidge Farm Cookies used to be, like, $2.99 and now they're $4.99. And I have a weakness for Pepperidge Farm cookies, I guess, but they add up," Jim Beggan said.
"Organic chicken legs. Chicken thighs have gone up a couple of dollars for a small package," Beverly Myers said.
"I did happen to see cookies that I usually buy were a dollar and a half more this week than last week, and I was like, okay I won't buy those cookies. I want cheaper cookies," Anne Zeman said.
"Paper products. Paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex, it seems like all of that has jumped a bit," Steve Helm said.
Grocery store staples for people, and their pets, are costing more as supply chain issues and inflation impact your wallet.
"Yeah definitely, dry food has gone up," Helm said.
Experiences, such as going to the movies for Jim Beggan, now cost more as well.
"Food especially and eating out," Vicki Eberle said. "The prices have gone up tremendously."
Finance firm Moody's Analytics recently reported that the average consumer is spending $460 more a month compared to 2018.
You can add construction materials to the list.
"Unlike a car, or unlike a cell phone, everybody needs a roof," Josh Berner, a roofing salesman, said.
Berner says at the end of July, the price will spike even more.
"And so come August 1, if you're gonna pay X amount of dollars in July, you're gonna pay X amount of dollars plus 10%," Berner said.
In these penny-pinching times some must cut corners to save.
"I'm eating more beans. Beans and brown rice and whole grains," Myers said.
Vet bills and kibble cost more too, but Beggan says companionship is worth every cent.
"They greet you in the morning, go to sleep when you do, per day, not to sound like a commercial, but probably, per day, it's pennies a day," Beggan said.
