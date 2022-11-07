LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oh to have the energy of a 7-year-old. Aleric Crump does Jiu Jitsu, tosses the football with dad, and conquers the backyard in about 10 minutes. All with his dog by his side.
"My best friend is Abby," Aleric said.
In so many ways he's a classic kid, but not in all. A few weeks back, when his friends without fur showed up to sing him "Happy Birthday," they didn't bring gifts. Mom Melissa Crump remembers a candid conversation ... pre-party.
"(He said) maybe I don't want any extra toys, and I want to do something else," Melissa said.
"He came up with the idea of animals," dad, Eric said.
"Help the dogs, and collect donations for the Animal House," Aleric added.
Kids came with blankets, toys, cleaning supplies, and a lot of food that filled the family's mini-van.
Remember best friend, Abby? She came from the Animal House Adoption Center. So each of the deliveries Aleric made there, are to help pets just like his.
"He dropped off a lot, "said Ashley Book, interim director of Louisville Metro Animal Services.
"He's pretty amazing, and I'm not saying that because I'm his mom," Melissa said.
It's no secret, there's been a real need at LMAS shelters. Just days ago, Metro Animal Services worried overcrowding could jeopardize its 'no kill' status.
"When we showed up the donation area was empty. When we left, it was full," Eric Crump said.
"We are very, incredibly proud of that," Melissa told WDRB.
Dogs may be known as man's best friend, but Aleric proves man can be just as loyal.
"I think he's got a bright bright future ahead of him," Book said.
