EV Charging at SDF

All drivers have to do is park and plug. There is no extra charge for the service. Photo courtesy of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is taking a step into the future, and this one doesn't have anything to do with flights.

SDF announced Thursday that it added charging stations for electric vehicles in its parking lots. All drivers have to do is park and plug. There is no extra charge for the service.

EV charging is available on Level 3 of the parking garage and with valet parking.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags