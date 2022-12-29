LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is taking a step into the future, and this one doesn't have anything to do with flights.
SDF announced Thursday that it added charging stations for electric vehicles in its parking lots. All drivers have to do is park and plug. There is no extra charge for the service.
Park and plug in at SDF! EV Charging is now available with Valet and Garage Parking. Visit https://t.co/sEMsyHQjI4 for more information. pic.twitter.com/acqO640mNx— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) December 29, 2022
EV charging is available on Level 3 of the parking garage and with valet parking.
