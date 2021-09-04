LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you were flying out of Muhammad Ali International Airport on Saturday, you may have had a lengthy wait.
The line to go through security at the airport was backed up to the airline check-in counters around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
ATTN TRAVELERS: Here’s a look at the morning line for security out of Muhammad Ali airport. Make sure you’re here in time to wait 🙃😅#HolidayTravel @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6CXLy84s6f— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 4, 2021
A spokesperson for the Louisville airport says TSA had four lines open at 4 a.m. and opened a fifth lane just before 7 a.m.
Despite the pandemic, travel has continued to increase, especially with leisure travel.
Airport officials recommend arriving 90 minutes early for a domestic flight and two hours early for an international flight.
