LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you were flying out of Muhammad Ali International Airport on Saturday, you may have had a lengthy wait. 

The line to go through security at the airport was backed up to the airline check-in counters around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Louisville airport says TSA had four lines open at 4 a.m. and opened a fifth lane just before 7 a.m. 

Despite the pandemic, travel has continued to increase, especially with leisure travel. 

Airport officials recommend arriving 90 minutes early for a domestic flight and two hours early for an international flight. 

