LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of the Minnesota Vikings in Louisville came together for a good cause on Sunday.
Fans of the NFL from the Louisville area, Bardstown and Elizabethtown, among other places around Kentuckiana, gathered at Gerstles on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews to support their team. Derby City Norsemen, a fan club for the Vikings, watches football together every Sunday.
The group raises money through raffles for local charities. Derby City Norsemen gave a donation to Maryhurst, the oldest child-serving nonprofit in Kentucky.
"They could come out here and they could watch football but what they do is go a step further and supporting kids and their community and making a difference in their lives," said Shelby Allen, Maryhurst community specialist.
Around 100 fans gather to watch Vikings' games.
"We raise money all year long, we also do a couple Angel Tree Children and we donated a $4,500 check to Maryhurst, so it is very exciting for us," said Johnny Chawk, founder of Derby City Norsemen.
Over the last several years, the group has donated more than $20,000.
"This means so much to us at Maryhust, the face that people come together and celebrate something that they find enjoyable and make it beneficial to our community means a ton," Allen said.
Derby City Norsemen was found in 1994. To follow the group on Facebook, click here.
