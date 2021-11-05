LOUISVIILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's nearly production week for the Louisville Ballet's 70th season.
The performance of Swan Lake is long-awaited after many performance arts were canceled during the pandemic.
"There's a lot of emotion leading up to it," Brandon Ragland said.
Ragland joined the company in 2010 and said 2020 made him stop and think about his professional dance career in a way he never imagined.
"With my job, being a dancer my body is my instrument, my body is how I create and not being able to be in this space to do that kind of makes you wonder like what else is there to me," he said.
Thankfully for Ragland, Louisville Ballet was able to pay its dancers again in August 2020, but the entire season into the spring was just online performances.
"We did everything we could to make it work. It was definitely a challenge, but we were just happy to like not be in our apartments dancing around," he said.
Swan Lake at the Brown Theatre will feature three different casts. Ragland will be the principal male role of Prince Siegfried next Saturday night, Nov. 13.
The dancing will be elevated, emotions strong and the audience can expect an all new laser light design.
"It's gonna be something that everyone never forgets it's gonna stick out for sure," he said.
Tickets can be found on the Louisville Ballet website.
