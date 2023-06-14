LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Southern Baptist Convention ousted two of its churches on Wednesday, including one in Louisville, for having a woman pastor.
For 30 years, Rev. Linda Barnes Popham has stood in front of the Fern Creek Baptist Church. But a woman leading the church led to its disfellowship with the convention.
Barnes Popham appealed the decision made in February, but lost the appeal at the convention's national meeting in New Orleans this week. Church representatives voted 9,700-806 to deny the appeal.
"I didn't think it would come to this," she told WDRB News. "They've known I've been there since, and this whole time. 'Why now' is the big question."
Barnes Popham said she was surprised by the overwhelming vote to reject the appeal.
The Southern Baptist Convention said it decided 20 years ago that only men could serve as pastors, based off its interpretation of the convention's doctrine, "Baptist Faith and Message."
"Based on our understanding (of) those passages of scripture, we believe that only qualified men are called by God to serve in that role," said James Carroll, president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
Carroll said "Baptist Faith and Message," relies on scripture and interpretation of the Bible.
For years, questions about women's ministry roles have caused turmoil in the SBC. On Wednesday, the messengers, or voting members, pressed to make those roles more clear by voting to amend the convention's constitution to specify that Southern Baptists churches must “affirm, appoint or employ only men as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture.” To go into effect, it needs to be approved at the next annual meeting, according to the Associated Press.
An anonymous complaint related to Barnes Popham was filed against Fern Creek Baptist last year, which triggered an evaluation of the church.
"The application of that decision to specific churches requires specific action," said Carroll.
Barnes Popham argued that "Baptist Faith and Message" is a confessional, not a creed and that the convention's decision is hypercritical.
"A confessional means that this is the general opinion of most of the people here, it's not a creed that's binding like every dot and tittle."
Barnes Popham describes it as a feeling of betrayal, given that the Southern Baptist Convention has been so complimentary of her congregation over the years. She also added that an informal investigation two years ago led to no issues.
"Part of it makes me angry, because of the way it has been handled," she said. "And I've often said, I believe there are deeds being done in darkness."
Despite the convention's decision, Barnes Popham will continue to lead the Fern Creek church. The congregation voted to keep her as pastor, instead of changing its leader of 30 years to comply with the Southern Baptist Convention.
"It kind of feels free," she said. "God is going to do something big, and God is greater than the Southern Baptist Convention."
All Baptist churches are independent, so the convention can't tell them what to do, but it can decide which churches are "not in friendly cooperation," the official verbiage for an expulsion.
Barnes Popham told the AP she doesn’t know whether the church will join a new denomination or remain independent, but “I also believe God has great things for Fern Creek Baptist.”
The church is also now facing a possible expulsion from the Kentucky Baptist Convention, based on a recommendation from its credentials committee.
Carroll said there could be other Southern Baptist-affiliated churches with female pastors, and it's possible we could see this happen again. But a complaint must be filed first.
The Louisville church wasn't the only one ousted by the convention on Wednesday. It rejected an appeal by Saddleback Church in California over its February ouster for having women pastors.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.