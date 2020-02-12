LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood is putting a spotlight on streetlights in an effort to reduce crime.
Councilwoman Nicole George, D-District 21, is encouraging people to track streetlights and report them when they aren't working.
Several community members have already volunteered to check streetlights in their areas. Lights will be checked across the district but George says there will also be a focus in pockets with high crime.
George says LMPD has stressed the importance of increasing visibility in her district to help deter crime.
"We're really hoping to raise awareness around the importance of safety and the relationship between safety and lighting ... particularly around street lighting," George said.
LG&E operates about 25,000 streetlights within the Urban Services District. The company says it relies on customers to report broken lights and aims to start a repair within 48 hours of a report.
"Replacing a street light bulb is a fairly quick repair," LG&E Media Relations Director Natasha Collins said via email Wednesday. "If a cable or other parts of the street light are damaged or nearby vegetation is causing an issue, then those repairs may take a bit longer depending on what’s needed."
LG&E also maintains street lights in other Jefferson County cities, but not every street light you see is covered by LG&E. Some are owned by individual cities or entities. KTYC maintains lights on the interstate, for example.
There are several options to report a light that is malfunctioning, broken or damaged. You can call Metro 311, fill out a LG&E streetlight outage form here, or call KYTC Division 5 at (502) 210-5400.
