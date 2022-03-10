LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the last few weeks, masks and restrictions have loosened up around Louisville. Many believe the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end and things are returning to normal.
Doctors believe an "endemic" is in sight, but they're urging people to use caution as restrictions ease.
"When we call it endemic, that means it's kind of a constant, indefinite disease," said Norton Health Doctor Joseph Flynn.
An endemic is defined as a disease being present but limited, and it's not clear when we'll reach that mark. Doctors are certain, however, that COVID-19 is on a trajectory to become much like the flu.
"There's enough cross-immunity, worse case scenario, probably, if you are infected, you will have circulating antibodies that will reduce chance to have bad outcome," Flynn said.
The ease of restrictions is becoming evident in our community.
Jefferson County Public Schools ended its mask mandate this week, making face coverings optional. Thursday was the first school day in two years with mask-less students.
"I feel good because I don't have to wear one," said Anya Engelsman, a first-grader at Zachary Taylor Elementary School.
While some students and teachers are moving on from the masks, there are several sticking to the safety measure.
"Some of the people don't have their COVID test, and I don't want to be sick," said Savant Ishimwe, another first-grader at the school.
Their teacher, Ms. Jenkins, kept her mask on during school Thursday.
"I'm choosing to keep it on just to be respectful of the other kids whose parents might want them to wear their masks," she said.
Schools are joining many restaurants, bars and other institutions that have removed mandates and restrictions as numbers decline. It's beginning to feel more normal, some say.
"I don't see any masks," said Will Kroger, a student at the University of Louisville. "It's getting back to normal, for sure."
"I don't think there's ever going to really be a normal, but I think it's starting to get back to what it was two or three years ago," added Marissa Morgan, another UofL student.
While the measures that have been in place for two years begin to fall away, doctors still advise the vaccine and masks for maximum protection. However, they're confident that we're heading in the right direction and will be prepared to adjust.
"If we see another mutation or variant come forward, then we'll have to deal with it," Flynn said. "But I think, as a population, we know how to respond."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.