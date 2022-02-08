LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news: officials say Louisville's COVID-19 case count dropped by 50 percent last week.
However, case counts are still double what the city saw during the delta wave in the fall. Hospitalizations are also trending down, but the city reported 48 deaths last week.
People will be gathering this weekend to watch the Super Bowl, but health leaders recommend keeping your party small.
"Stay home if you are sick," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville's chief health strategist. "If you have any symptoms, do not risk it; stay home. Second, try to make sure all your guests are up to date on their vaccination, including the booster. And then, either make sure they are tested before they come or are wearing a mask. We like to at least have two of those things happening."
Doctors encourage unvaccinated people to talk to their doctor about getting the shots because they say vaccinated people fare much better against the virus.
