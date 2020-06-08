LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For two minutes Monday, faith leaders from all across Louisville joined in silence and prayer to show unity during a time of division.
Dozens of staff members from churches and other faith organizations prayed and marched together around Emanuel Baptist Church to engage in conversations about change.
The Rev. Damian Thompson, pastor at Emmanuel Baptist, said it's part of an initiative called 'One Louisville,' which consists of faith leaders and other community advocates such as the Urban League. He said the group was formed to focus on change in areas such as jobs, justice, fair and affordable housing and education.
Thompson said Monday night's moment of unity was a "timeout" from the division in Louisville and across the country.
"If your feet can touch the real estate of the people that you talk about that it changes your perspective about it," he said. "I wanted people to see the Shawnee community, how great it is, and want to make the change that is truly needed in our community and greater."
Thompson said the One Louisville group plans to meet bi-weekly.
