LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is giving teenagers an inside look at their work.
Some things students learn about at the FBI Teen Academy include counter intelligence, evidence gathering and bomb collection and diffusing.
This is held once a week each summer as the FBI Louisville program selects teens from across the state to participate.
There were 24 out of 80 applicants chosen to take part this year. Various experts like bomb technicians give lessons and demonstrations so they can learn what the FBI does and how it operates.
On Thursday, some of the lessons showed students how bomb disposal robots work and different ways the bomb squad safely diffuse and remove them.
The FBI hopes that this look "behind the curtain" will inspire the teenagers when it comes to their career path.
"I want them to walk away with two things," Tim Beam, the chief division counsel, said. "One, is a good understanding of what the FBI does and how we do our work and then I also want them to walk away with a feeling of wanting to help folks as a career path. And again, it may be with the FBI, it may not but I want to at least challenge them to look for opportunities to do that."
The FBI of Louisville says the program has run for about a decade and it hopes to create an alumni network to keep better connected with program participants.
Applications for the program typically open up each spring.
