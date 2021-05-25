LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No more fines for overdue books — that's a change the Louisville Free Public Library hopes to make soon.
With the approval of Louisville Metro Council, the library system plans to eliminate overdue fines, the library's director said during a Council Budget Committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.
"It's clear that the overdue fines that we've been charging are impacting the people who are least able to pay those kinds of costs," Library Director Lee Burchfield said. "As a result, over 50,000 people are cut off from using our library because at some point they returned materials late."
Construction also continues on the new Middletown Library location on Shelbyville Road. It's on track to open by late summer, though the library doesn't expect it to open before Jefferson County Public Schools students go back to class.
All branches of the Louisville Free Public Library reopened back in March after a yearlong shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
