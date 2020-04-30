LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A local plate glass manufacturer is taking an idea from a pizza restaurant and using it to keep people safe from COVID-19.
Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass now makes custom Plexiglas partitions and sneeze guards.
The idea came from Luigi's Pizza Place, a restaurant located just down the street from the Louisville-based glass company. Luigi's recently asked if the company could make a safety barrier so the restaurant could soon get back to business.
Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass came up with plastic dividers that stand between customers and employees, and workers are now making them for businesses and services all over Louisville.
"We're making everything right here, and we're happy to do it," said co-owner Gregg Spielberg. "We want to see Louisville go back to the way it was and thrive in business and everybody be successful. This is one little small piece of the puzzle, we think."
Others using the local company's Plexiglas include doctor's offices, U of L Hospital and TARC buses.
