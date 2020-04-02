LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local health care workers are bringing a little hope to their fellow nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U of L Health nurse Hannah Fisher and her friend and fellow craft maker Brittany Ballard, a respiratory therapist at Norton Health, have begun making blue heart stickers for health care employees to put on their badges.
"With all of this going on, I have all this craft stuff sitting around, me and Brittany both decided, you know what, let's use our craft stuff and let's do something bigger than what we've got going now. So, we kind of turned it into this, and it exploded honestly, which is awesome," Fisher said.
Fisher first shared them with coworkers on her unit, but in less than a week, more than 6,000 hearts have been distributed to area hospitals. They've also received orders from around the country.
The nurses chose blue because nurses are often identified by their blue scrubs. The color is also often associated with trust, loyalty and tranquility.
Recently, they began handing the stickers out to grocery store employees and anyone else with a badge, working on the front lines.
Visit their Facebook page, Healthcare Heroes. You can also follow their hashtag, #Heartsforheroes.
To place a stick order, email them here.
Healthcare Heroes also has a GoFundMe account.
