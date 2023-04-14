LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school student taking the professional wrestling world by a storm just signed a national contract.
An AEW executive announced on a podcast this week that Billie Starkz signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Starkz, also known as Lillian Bridget, attends Atherton High School. The 18-year-old was recently featured in a WDRB story.
She started training at the age of 13 and has already wrestled in 23 states and Japan.
AEW is the second-largest professional wrestling company in the U.S., with two shows on cable each week.
Starkz can be seen locally this weekend in the main event on Derby City Wrestling. The show airs Saturday at noon on WDRB's sister station, MY58.
