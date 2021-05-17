LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terry Rush started working at the Kroger on Dixie Highway about one year ago.
He's a greeter or customer engagement specialist. His role is to welcome customers into the store and make their experience a positive one.
"I get to see about 800-1,000 people per day, and I hear all their stories, and basically, I try to make them feel great when they come in so they come back and fill their cart up again," Rush said.
It was a recent encounter while cleaning inside the store that stopped him in his tracks.
"I'm old," Rush said. "I hate seeing trash on the floor, and I'm always picking it up."
But this time, it wasn't trash. Instead, Rush found a money order for $1,000. He said a customer had lost it.
"This (was) a bare check, which anybody could've cashed," he said. "And I immediately took it to the service desk."
He was hoping the rightful owner would soon call the store, and that's exactly what happened.
"He contacted the store," Rush said. "Everything else was up to him. He rifled through and found out who I was and came up to talk to me. He was quite emotional."
Rush said both men ended up in tears. The owner was shocked someone had turned it in.
"I'm not ashamed to say it," Rush said. "I cried too."
The owner of the money order said he wished to remain anonymous and wanted to focus on the act of kindness from Rush.
"(It) never entered my mind to keep that money," Rush said.
Rush was surprised the encounter started getting so much attention, saying he was just doing his job by turning the money order in to the service desk.
"It's what this job is meant to do," he said. "That's what really this is all about. When times get tough, we need to be a little nicer. And that's all it is."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.