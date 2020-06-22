LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Kentucky Expo Center Monday morning while people were voting.
Joshua Despain was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. According to an arrest report, an election official asked Despain to leave after he caused a disturbance, but he refused.
He was eventually escorted out of the building by county officials, but police say he continued to yell profanities outside. According to the arrest report, he refused to go to his car and tried to walk back inside he building. He was eventually taken into custody by deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Despain is facing additional charges, including criminal trespassing and disobeying an election officer.
