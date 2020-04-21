LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man cashed a $20 Kentucky Millions scratch-off ticket Monday morning worth $1 million.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he bought the ticket while running an errand for his wife.
"My wife wanted something from the store and asked me to buy her four $5 scratch-offs. I bought one of the Kentucky Millions tickets for myself. It's one I always play," the man said in a written statement. According to the news release, he bought the ticket Sunday night at Thorntons on Dixie Highway, then scratched off the winning numbers while sitting in his car in the parking lot.
After noticing that he had matched the last number, 36, on the ticket, he discovered the prize amount located below was the game's $1,000,000 top prize.
"At first, I was like, no way. I took a double take, when I saw $50,000 a year for 20 years, realizing it was the big one."
The man chose the game's lump sum cash payment of $758,000 rather than annual payments. He and his wife plan to buy their dream home with the money.
Thorntons will receive a bonus of $7,580 for selling the winning ticket.
