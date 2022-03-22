LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say his wife died three days after he pushed her to the ground.
According to court documents, 76-year-old Thomas Felmley was arrested at his home on 4th Street Tuesday morning by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. He is charged with manslaughter.
Police said on Saturday morning, they were called to Felmley's home in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on a report of a fall. When they arrived, the victim, Felmley's wife, told officers that Felmley threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head, according to the arrest report.
Police said the woman had "a noticeable golf ball-sized knot on her head."
She was taken to UofL Hospital, where it was discovered that she had a major brain bleed and fractured ribs. She died on Tuesday, according to police.
She has not yet been publicly identified.
Felmley remains in Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Jefferson District Court Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.