LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was shot and killed in the Highlands early Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified 38-year-old Tyrone Roberts after he died from a gunshot wound.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 2 a.m.
Roberts was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died according to Mitchell.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects in the case.
