LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is suing the Louisville Metro Police Department saying he was racially profiled.
In October 2018, Kenneth Thomas and three black passengers were in a Chevy Tahoe on Cane Run Road when, the lawsuit alleges, they were pulled over by LMPD because of the time of day and because Thomas and two passengers weren't wearing seat belts.
Police asked to search the car, and Thomas refused, but the lawsuit says police searched anyway.
The lawsuit alleges racial profiling and officers falsifying information.
In October 2020, all the charges against Thomas, including drug and gun charges, were dismissed.
"You just can't pull people over and tell them you're not seat belt cops, traffic cops, and here's the deal: We're just going to get in your car and search your car," said Shaun Wimberly Sr., Thomas' attorney. "The Constitution exists."
Thomas is asking for a jury trial and damages.
LMPD typically doesn't comment on pending litigation.
