LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man won $500,000 thanks to a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.
According to a news release Thursday, Kentucky Lottery said a man, who asked to stay anonymous, went into a Circle K on Mud Lane while taking a break at work. He bought three $20 scratch-off tickets.
Kentucky Lottery said the man scratched off a $2,000 Loaded! ticket and uncovered symbols indicating he had won $2,000 and $50,000.
"I scratched off the fourth number and saw another 5X for $10,000, another $50,000 prize," he said in a news release. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I'm at $104,000. They probably thought I stole something, I ran out of the store so fast."
When he returned to work, he scratched on the rest of the lottery ticket. It revealed he had won $500,000.
He received a check for $355,000 after taxes.
