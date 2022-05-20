LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rough Hands, a martial arts training school on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, will host a carjacking self-defense class this weekend.
The creator of the program said it's unfortunate that the class is necessary, but people need to be prepared.
The seminar is 2-5 p.m. Saturday and will offer training with live scenarios.
"Should I fight now? That's the tough part," said Jesse Walker, co-owner of Rough Hands. "My hope is that we walk out of there on Saturday with a better understanding for each person. 'As long as we check these four boxes, I'm happy to comply.' If not, we have a problem."
The class costs $75, and, at last check, there were several spots left.
Walker said if there's more demand, they'll hold another seminar this summer.
