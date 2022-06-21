LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was the first official day of summer and the city of Louisville is showing its appreciation to organizations aimed at making it a productive one.
Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the recipients of city-funded grants for the "Safe Summer Bash" initiative.
The goal is to keep Louisville's youth active, engaged and safe this summer.
Fifty organizations, such as the Americana Center and the Boys and Girls Club, will use the money to work with the city's Youth Engagement Services in economically challenged areas.
"Recipients were selected after a competitive process with extra points given to the programs that operate in community centers and in those neighborhoods where we are suffering with a higher rate of gun violence," Fischer said.
The initiative programs will run through July 29. Nearly 2,000 children are expected to participate in the summer program.
