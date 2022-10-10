LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrated Monday the purchase and closing of the 400th home in its Homeownership program.
The program allows eligible Housing Choice Voucher or Public Housing participants to use their subsidy toward a mortgage payment instead of rent, according to a news release. Forty-nine percent of program participants are elderly or disabled.
Tyese Stokes, a mother of two, purchased a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the Shawnee neighborhood.
"This program takes dedication and hard work to complete," Stokes said in a news release. "Thankfully, LMHA assisted me every step of the way."
LMHA became the first affordable housing agency in the U.S. to utilize the subsidy assistance toward mortgage payments for persons with disabilities or employed heads of households without homeownership history in 1997, according to a news release.
LMHA residents who would like to learn more about the program can call 502-569-6060, extension 6960 or click here.
